American Idol 21 results: Who was eliminated before top 7?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s American Idol 21 episode? We knew going into it that the cut would be fairly dramatic. After all, the top ten would then transition over to the top seven and for the remainder of the season, things would become even more competitive.

We will admit from the start that there were some interesting questions, mostly because none of the remaining contestants had been in danger before. All of these singers clearly had some sort of following, but this is where song choice and making the most of your moment came into play. (Unfortunately for the contestants, the judges had control of their songs — there really wasn’t that much that they could do here.)

Personally, the only person we felt was pretty solid moving into the top seven was Iam Tongi, mostly because he feels like a possible favorite to win the whole thing. For everyone else, we would say that things were far more up in the air.

Now, let’s get into some of the results – We should note that Wé Ani drew one of the biggest reactions of the entire crowd when the results were announced, and we do think that this matters. The same goes for Iam. If you were just going to base things on the crowd itself, you would assume that these two are the favorites to win. Yet, we know that things are a bit more complicated than that.

So who was ultimately eliminated at the end?

Well, let’s just say that tonight, we said goodbye to Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, and Tyson Venegas … or did we? This is when another big twist came into play, as Katy Perry had a chance to save one of the three and allow them to join the top eight.

