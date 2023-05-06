Big Sky season 4 renewal hopes: The new variables at play

What are the chances at this point that we get a Big Sky season 4 renewal at ABC? We are now in the month of May, and things are now even more complicated than before.

So what are the reasons for this? Well, let’s just say there are a couple. First and foremost, you have the decision by the network to pick up 9-1-1 after it was canceled at Fox, which means there’s one less spot available for the 2023-24 season. Then, you also have the writers’ strike, which may make it so that virtually no scripted series are reason to go for the fall. That means even less real estate over the course of the season.

From where things stand right now, Big Sky is competing with The Rookie: Feds, The Company You Keep, and then Alaska Daily to try and get another season. Originally, we thought the odds were high that at least two of them would be back, but that’s before the 9-1-1 pickup and the writers’ strike. Is it possible that only one of them is renewed? If that’s the case, there is at least a small case for more Big Sky. While the live ratings are not great, it has more streaming potential for some of the other series. Also, if you can retain Jensen Ackles, you have three strong leads with him, Kylie Bunbury, and Katheryn Winnick. We do also think the show has a more dedicated audience than some of the other ABC bubble shows we mentioned.

Previously, we 100% thought that we would know about the show’s future over the next week or two. However, the aforementioned strike complicates things immensely. While we do think we’ll learn something before we get into the summer (actor contracts tend to have an expiration date), we would not cling to any arbitrary deadline between now and a fall schedule release.

If you do love Big Sky, then just keep crossing your fingers — and let’s hope for a little more news as some point pretty soon.

Are you still feeling some measure of hope for a Big Sky season 4 at ABC?

