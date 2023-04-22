Big Sky season 4: When will we get news for Jensen Ackles, cast?

Are we going to get some more news about a Big Sky season 4 renewal at some point in the near future? It goes without saying, but we want more! Also, we tend to think that most people out there feel the same exact way! The third season had a pretty strong self-contained story, and the additions of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire brought so much more depth to the world.

While you can argue that Reba’s story is pretty-much wrapped up, we definitely don’t think that is the case for Jensen. After all, the finale ended in a way that suggested Beau Arlen is not going anywhere … but of course, there are still questions as to whether or not we’ll get more of the show in general. The future of Big Sky has been up in the air ever since the finale first aired, and the folks at ABC haven’t tipped their cap much one way or another.

So when are we going to learn some more news? We obviously want it sooner rather than later, but there’s no guarantee that is happening this month. Typically, networks announce plans for the fall schedule around the second week in May and to us, that is the timeline that you should be looking out for at this particular moment in time.

First and foremost, you should watch out at that point o learn whether or not we are getting a Big Sky season 4 — and from there, what the plan will be in terms of it on the fall schedule. We also tend to think that this is when we’re going to learn more about Jensen’s future as Beau, as we’re sure that his participation would be involved in any sort of negotiations that are out there ahead of time.

Our assessment

Honestly, the show could go either way. ABC still has a handful of other first-year shows that they have to decide on, and it could be between this one, The Company You Keep, The Rookie: Feds, and Alaska Daily. We tend to think that at least two of those shows will not survive.

When do you think we are going to learn more news about a Big Sky season 4 over at ABC?

