Tulsa King season 2: The long road now to Paramount+ premiere

Tulsa King season 2 is absolutely still happening on Paramount+, right? You better believe it! However, you may be waiting a long while…

So what are some of the reasons for this? Well, this is not a situation where it is that complicated to figure out. Even though the Sylvester Stallone series has already been renewed, it does not currently have a showrunner … and it is going to be hard to hire one in the midst of a writers’ strike. Even when one is named following the strike, scripts will need to be put together. From there, filming will need to be done, and then those episodes will need to be added.

Finally, after all of that, the folks at the aforementioned streaming service can figure out a premiere date — but as you can tell, this is a pretty complicated thing to put together.

If you were hoping that we could get this show back at some point in 2023, it is looking more and more like that may be a close to impossible thing to put together. A return in 2024 could be a little more likely, but we will have to wait and see how the next few months go. Most estimations suggest that the WGA strike is going to be one that lasts a good while; we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes on, at least, for well over a month.

What can you expect story-wise?

Well, that’s not an incredibly difficult thing to imagine! Given that the end of season 1 featured Dwight being betrayed and potentially imprisoned, we do think there are some big changes that will happen almost right away. We can’t imagine him spending a whole season behind bars, and beyond just that, revenge could be in order. This show could be getting pretty darn, and sooner rather than later.

