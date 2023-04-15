Tulsa King season 2: How many episodes should we expect?

Just in case there is any uncertainty at all out there, rest assured that a Tulsa King season 2 is 100% coming to Paramount+. There is a lot to be excited about there!

Now that we’ve of course said that, this is where we have to start handing down some of the unfortunate reminders. Take, for starters, that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what is coming up next. The series is not in production yet, and nor is there a specific timeline for it. The hope is that Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast will be back in late 2023 or early 2024, but we’d stamp that now as theoretical more so than 100% a real thing.

Now, the other major question out there is just how many episodes we could get — sometimes, this is a hard thing to figure out in advance, and such is very much the case here.

If we were to create a reasonable estimate here, it would go somewhere in the 8-10 range. This is not only the norm for most Taylor Sheridan shows, but it also is for the bulk of the library at Paramount+ in general. Think about shows like 1923 or Evil — they are clearly designed in a way that is fairly small and compact. Season 1 of Tulsa King was nine episodes long, and we do think a certain amount of this is story-driven.

Of course, we’re hoping that some more news on an exact episode count will be released around when Tulsa King season 2 premieres. For now, though, the top priority needs to just be ensuring that the show gets a proper showrunner after Terence Winter’s exit a little earlier this year.

