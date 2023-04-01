Tulsa King season 2 trailer: When could Paramount+ unveil it?

Are you already thinking about a Tulsa King season 2 trailer at Paramount+? We are well-aware of the notion that the idea of it may seem somewhat premature. Yet, can you blame us for already being excited?

Just remember the way that season 1 concluded, and that is reason enough to be stoked for the future. After all, it appears as though Sylvester Stallone’s character of Dwight could be heading off to a cell again after a massive betrayal. Yet, does anyone else think that he won’t actually spend much time there? Taylor Sheridan already has a prison show in Mayor of Kingstown; he doesn’t need another.

Unfortunately, we do tend to think that we could be waiting for a good while to see a Tulsa King trailer surface, and there are (of course) a few reasons for that.

1. There is no new showrunner yet – We’ve known that Terence Winter is departing the position for weeks and yet, nothing has been said about his replacement. That has to be revealed before we can talk about anything else!

2. Filming is still at least months away – In a perfect world, we could see production start this summer, but there need to be scripts for that to happen, and a showrunner is required to get those scripts polished up. Also, remember that a writers’ strike could happen across the industry!

3. There is no set premiere date – As great as it would be to see Tulsa King stream again this fall, we wouldn’t be shocked if it returns in the first half of 2024. No matter when it arrives, a trailer should be a month / month and a half before. The earliest we could see footage is this fall, but winter cannot be ruled out in the slightest.

For now, we should all just be relieved to know more is coming … even if that means a long wait.

What are you most hoping for with a Tulsa King season 2 trailer, and when do you think we’ll see it?

Share right away in the comments!

