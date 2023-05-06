The Last of Us season 2: Will it be delayed by writers’ strike?

How is the writers’ strike going to impact The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO? This feels like a fair time to raise this question.

After all, here is what we know at this point — a season 2 was formally greenlit months ago, and early plans suggested that production could kick off at some point this fall. However, this is where things could fall into a certain degree of jeopardy.

At the moment, we would not immediately say that the WGA strike will massive delay the show in the long-term, as some of that may depend on how many scripts were put together over the past couple of months. However, the longer this lasts, the more likely delays could become. We already were not anticipating season 2 until the first few months of 2025 at the earliest, and this could be pushed back to even later than this in the event of a prolonged strike.

Where things stand with the strike

Multiple sides are currently far apart in negotiations, and this could be something that goes on for several weeks, if not months. The requests from the writers’ side are certainly reasonable for the work that they put in, but we’ve witnessed the stubbornness of major studios, networks, and streaming services down the road. We also know how long the last major strike lasted a little more than 15 years ago. It’s why a lot of things are still very much in play.

For those not aware

Season 2 of The Last of Us will of course be based on the question in the video-game series. However, there are no indications to suggest at present that the entirety of the game will be put into one season. It seems instead like the plan will be to break it up into multiple seasons.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 2, no matter when it films or airs?

(Photo: HBO.)

