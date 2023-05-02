The Last of Us season 2: A challenge for Bella Ramsey, cast

As you prepare for The Last of Us season 2 to premiere on HBO over the next couple of years, you can expect some changes. Or, to be specific, some dramatic ones from a physical point of view. Joel and Ellie’s journey continues, but with that comes a time jump … and even more changes that come about from living within a post-apocalyptic world.

It’s obviously important to remember at all times that the show is based on a video game, and what do games have almost at every single moment? Action, and plenty of it. This is something that you can expect a lot more of as the story progresses.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Craig Mazin had to say about the challenges the cast could face as the story here progresses:

“It’s our actors who are going to have to push themselves even more. As they age up, as time has passed, what does that mean to them physically in their bodies? … And how do they move, and how do they fight? And what happens as the world gets more and more physical and dangerous?”

Well, we know already that the world is going to be VERY dangerous for a lot of these characters moving forward, and we probably don’t have to tell you all that much if you know the source material. We do imagine that the actors are going to have to train a lot, both physically and mentally, for a lot of what is coming up next. We do still expect a pretty significant leap forward in season 2, even if the show decides to fill in the cracks more between the first and second game.

Filming for The Last of Us season 2 could begin at some point later this fall. For now, we anticipate an early 2025 release.

