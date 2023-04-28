The Last of Us season 2: What does Bella Ramsey want?

We don’t think it comes as some blindside that The Last of Us season 2 is hotly anticipated. There is so much to be excited for!

Yet, we are also aware at this point that we are in the midst of a pretty long wait to see new episodes arrive. Filming could begin later this year and by virtue of that, we could have a chance to actually see new episodes once we get around to either late 2024 or early 2025, and we tend to think the latter is more likely.

Because production hasn’t started and we haven’t even heard a nugget or two of casting news right now, we are simply at a point where all we can do is speculate — and that includes for some of the main players. Speaking in a new interview with L’Officiel, here some of what Bella Ramsey (Ellie) had to say:

I’m very open to anything. I’m looking forward to seeing how Craig and Neil adapt the story of the second game into another season. What I’m actually looking forward to is fighting more, but that’s just for me, not really for Ellie.

As so many of you who know the source material are aware, there could be plenty of opportunities for Ramsey to mix it up in season 2, even if there are some deviations ahead. They are also going to have a really epic storyline with a lot of dramatic swings. It does appear as though the second game could actually be split up into two separate parts, but that’s okay! When you have a story with this much material, we think it’s okay that you allow yourselves some room to breathe.

Let’s just hope that the new season will live up to all of the massive and incredible storytelling we got from the first time around!

(Photo: HBO.)

