The Last of Us season 2 sets filming location

While filming for The Last of Us season 2 is still several months away, we’re pleased to be able to hand down a little bit more news today.

To be specific, what we’re talking about here is pretty simple: A primary home base for production! After spending much of the first season filming around Calgary, Alberta, the cast and crew are moving a little bit west this time around.

According to a report from Deadline, the HBO series will be setting up shop in Vancouver. This seems to be a decision based more on story than anything else, given that a big chunk of the source material The Last of Us: Part II takes place within the Pacific Northwest. The greater Vancouver area certainly should be able to provide a lot of great footage, if for no other reason than that there’s a lot of experience among local crews there and also the region is pretty versatile. You’ve got the coastal area, the mountains, plenty of forests, and even a not that far away.

Ultimately, most indications rest now suggest that production is going to be starting up at some point later this year, but that doesn’t mean that we’re getting the Bella Ramsey – Pedro Pascal series anytime soon. The most likely scenario, at least for now, is that we’re going to be getting new episodes at some point in 2025 — if it comes before then, we’ll consider it a blessing.

One other thing to keep in mind

Season 2 of The Last of Us is not going to be the final season. Per most current indications, we’re probably going to get a season 3, and there will be some new material in them that was not a part of the games. In other instances, the material could be somewhat expanded.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the show continues to be the same quality we saw the first go-around!

What are you most excited to see when The Last of Us season 2 does eventually air?

