The Last of Us season 2: How many episodes should we get?

As we work to get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 2 on HBO, why not go ahead and have a chat about episode count? Of course, we come from a world where we want as much as possible of a show that we 100% love.

Unfortunately, the truth remains that we should probably set expectations low here, mostly because we don’t want to get disappointed thinking that there will be ten. There were only nine episodes in season 1, and there is a chance that we see something similar when it comes to what lies ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Truthfully, though, for the time being nothing has been altogether confirmed when it comes to how many episodes we’re going to get, and it does feel like it will be story-generated more so than anything else. If that means nine episodes, it means nine. However, there is also a chance that we could end up seeing eight at the end of the day. It wouldn’t be unheard of that an HBO show only runs for eight episodes, especially since it packs so much into all of them.

Personally, we think we should get nine or ten episodes, but let’s just remember this for a moment: The show very-much varies when it comes to episode length. We had some that were under 45 minutes, and then also others that went beyond an hour and 15 minutes. We’re not sure that will change because, once again, so much is going to be story-driven in the end.

Now, let’s just all continue to endure what is almost sure to be a near-impossible wait for season 2 to come out. At the moment, we do not expect to see it until we get around to early 2025.

Related – Take a look at some other updates right now on The Last of Us season 2, including speculation about the eventual arrival of Abby

How many episodes of The Last of Us season 2 do you think that we are going to get?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







