The Last of Us season 2: Show EP teases Anna arrival?

Sure, we recognize that The Last of Us season 2 is not going to be premiering on HBO for a long time, but why stop the hype train? Why not spend at least a few minutes here discussing the character of Anna?

In a post on Twitter over the weekend, executive producer Neil Druckmann shared a pretty cryptic tease for what could be coming up next. While you don’t see the face of the character featured (just the super-ripped forearm), it feels pretty fair to say that the aforementioned Anna is the key reference. She is the most notable new character likely coming into the story based on the hit video games, and telling her story will prove to be a rather challenging task.

Without giving away major spoilers from the source material, Anna is involved in an incredibly shocking moment in the early going, and she serves as a big driver for much of the narrative in The Last of Us: Part II. We imagine that telling this story in particular is going to be a rather daunting task, largely because we are talking about someone who will generate so many strong opinions. You have to be able to nail the consequence of her actions while also finding a person who is physically imposing enough for the part.

If there is one bit of advice we would give everyone out there, it is this: Exercise some patience. Even if the Anna Druckmann and producers cast does not feel on paper to be right for the role at first, they’ll have plenty of time to train and prepare. Also, we know that there were some initial questions about both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and we tend to think that both of them ended up being perfect versions of Joel and Ellie. Creators and producers are often thinking three or four steps ahead, and they can realistically see some things that none of us quite can on the outside looking in.

Who do you want to see playing Anna on The Last of Us season 2?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

