The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

Now that we are a week removed from the season 1 finale, this does feel like the perfect time to discuss further The Last of Us season 2. What can we say about the future for Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and the rest of the cast?

As you would imagine, there are a few different things well-worth getting into here, but we start with a reminder that the hit drama is 100% coming back for more … not that we think there were a lot of questions about that. We’ve known for a good while now that HBO would be bringing the show back, and it helps that there is already more source material out there to adapt in The Last of Us: Part II.

However, what you may not have heard, at least as of yet, is the news that the network and the producers are planning to use the second game as a template for at least two seasons, and they are not planning to tell the entire story in just one batch of episodes alone. That obviously gives them a chance to generate more profit, but we also think there are parts of the story that could easily be extended — take the time jump between the games, or some of the earlier parts of its story.

The hope at present remains that season 2 production will start later this year, but there’s a lot of time between now and then and things could easily change. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping that we’re going to see a second season premiere in early 2025 — before that would be a dream, but you have to remember that the show won’t be done production until several months in 2024. After that, there is a lengthy post-production process needed in order to make everything as visually stunning as we saw during season 1.

