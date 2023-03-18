The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Prepare for 2025?

Are we really going to be stuck waiting until 2025 to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere over on HBO? We know that this is someone no one wants to really think about and we understand why. It’s a super-popular show that has emerged as one of the network’s biggest hits in several years; its viewership at this point is even pacing ahead of House of the Dragon season 1!

If this was a different network, you could easily interpret all this success to mean that the network is going to run out somewhere and start to rush getting another season on the air. Yet, HBO is not your ordinary network, and they aren’t going to change already-established plans.

While it is too early for anything to be 100% solidified as of this writing, it does seem like the network is already planning for new episodes of this series to start filming later this year. That would allow them to use the end of 2023 and the first part of 2024 to get everything filmed and from there, the show dives into post-production. Just think about everything that HBO has scheduled potentially for next year in between the aforementioned Game of Thrones prequel, Euphoria season 3, and then the potential return of The White Lotus. That should tell you everything that you need to know about why they can be comfortable — and why early 2025 may make sense for the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series.

Unfortunately, you will not get any official word on this for a really long time — heck, we’d be shocked if anything is said at this point before the middle of 2024 on the subject. HBO knows how to be cagey, but we at least hope we get some casting news for Anna and some other characters over the course of the next several months.

When do you think The Last of Us season 2 is going to premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After that, remember to stay tuned for even more scoop. (Photo: HBO.)

