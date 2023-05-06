Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Delayed again amidst strike?

Is there a chance that a Euphoria season 3 premiere date has been pushed back at HBO amidst the writers’ strike? Well, there is certainly a lot to talk through here.

First and foremost, we have to point out the notion that the Zendaya series has actually been delayed already, at least per some initial indications. While the network has never confirmed it, once upon a time it seemed as though the show was going to be starting up production back in February. That never happened and instead, it looked like cameras were going to start rolling in the second half of this year.

Is that going to happen now? Well, the writers’ strike complicates a lot of things, with shooting schedules being at the top of the list. For the time being, it’s too early to say that Euphoria is going to be heavily impacted by anything thanks in part to where things currently stand.

However, that changes if the strike goes on for several more months, and it could. Remember for a moment that the last major WGA strike back during the 2007-08 TV season lasted more than 100 days and with that, there is always a chance that something similar could transpire.

For the time being, we at least want to be optimistic that a season 3 premiere in 2024 is possible; however, everything remains up in the air. We’d say that we’re getting to a point where it’s unrealistic that most of these cast members could be playing high schoolers, but there’s already rumors out there about a time jump lasting several years. If that is the case, it does give everyone involved a little bit more flexibility as to when they could be getting back to work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

