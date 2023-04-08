Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Is a five-year time jump coming?

The premiere of Euphoria season 3 is still much coming down the road, even though one thing is rather clear: We will need to be patient. Filming may not begin still for months and even then, this is a show that takes several months in order to film.

So, for the time being, what is there to say? Well, we can go ahead and note that the series could be experiencing one of its biggest changes yet — at least if some of the early rumors are true.

In a new interview with Vogue, costume designer Heidi Bivens passed along some information that could certainly raise an eyebrow:

…I’m really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing [creator Sam Levinson’s] brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover.

Now, it is well-worth noting that nothing within this piece is necessarily confirmed, but a time jump of a certain length does make sense. This is not the first time that this rumor has been floated around, but five years is longer than some have suggested. Then again, this would give some characters time to go off to college or do some other things.

Hilariously, you could draw a clear parallel between this possible time jump and what we’ve seen in the past over on Riverdale. These two shows may not have that much in common, but do they suddenly have this?

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Euphoria, including the fact that the show is STILL happening

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 3, and do you think we are getting this time jump?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







