Euphoria season 3: Has it been canceled amidst long wait?

We are still going to get a Euphoria season 3 at HBO at some point down the road … right?

We don’t think we’re breaking some news here in saying that the wait for more of the Zendaya series has been both incredibly long and also incredibly frustrating. Just think about it like this — it has now been more than a year since season 2 wrapped up and in that time, we’ve heard almost nothing on when season 3 is going to premiere. The closest thing that we’ve heard on the subject is a little bit of news on what the cast would want to see transpire. Filming has not kicked off, and it may not for a few more months, at least.

So what is going on here? You can look at a number of reasons for the delay — which, we should note, is not even an official delay. There were listings previously suggesting that Euphoria was supposed to start filming in February, but that was never confirmed by HBO themselves. We’ve just been left to guess about it. We know that the cast remains super-busy, and the scheduling for all of them could be a factor. The same could be said for creator Sam Levinson.

Now, let’s get more to the question raised in the title — season 3 has not been canceled. The longer that we wait for news, the more that we tend to think this rumor is going to start to spread — and we’re totally anticipating someone making an April Fools’ joke about it. This show remains one of the network’s most-important properties, and that is why they are willing to wait on it. They would rather take their time to get season 3 right than rush something underwhelming and a shell of the show’s former self.

We do think you’re going to hang in there for at least a little while longer — we’d be shocked if there is any Euphoria news at all over the next couple of months.

When will new episodes actually air?

If we were to make even a reasonably guess at the moment, we would point to spring 2024 at the earliest. Originally, it felt like January was likely, but that’s when we thought production would be underway for the past couple of months.

When do you think Euphoria season 3 is actually going to arrive on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

