Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: A sudden cornerstone for NBC

We knew that Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 was going to be important when it eventually aired on NBC. Now, it feels even more so.

For those who are currently unaware, a writers’ strike has currently upended much of the entire television industry. Shows are shutting down production, and writers’ rooms are unable to get going. That is going to put a lot of major networks in a really difficult place as we get into the fall, as they are not going to be able to air episodes in the way in which they may have hoped once upon a time.

Of course, the ideal situation is that the writers get everything they deserve (their requests are reasonable) and everything goes back to normal soon — but we’re not banking on it, based on how far apart negotiations are right now. This puts Magnum PI into a sudden position where it is one of the most valuable cogs that the network has entering the months of September and October.

Let’s put it this way: The only other scripted shows NBC may have for the fall, at least in terms of new episodes, are La Brea and Quantum Leap (which started filming early in preparation of this scenario). Otherwise, they may be reliant on unscripted fare. For some other broadcasters, matters could be worse.

How will this show be a beacon this fall?

If there a desert of scripted content across several networks, don’t be shocked if Magnum PI suddenly serves as a great reminder of how important scripted content is and the escapism it provides. NBC is fortunate to have this, and we hope that it will help to make a lot of viewers even more grateful for the work that writers do crafting these stories. It takes far more effort than anyone is aware of, week in and week out.

Of course, we hope to know by the fall if there is going to be a season 6 down the road — even if we get a renewal, though, it maybe some time until filming thanks in part to said strike.

Do you think Magnum PI season 5 is set to be even more valuable this fall?

(Photo: NBC.)

