Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it comes as a shock that there was a lot of hype for this weekend once upon a time.

After all, if you remember the announcement, the original plan here was for former cast member Pete Davidson to make his grand return to Studio 8H as a host. However, that plan has since changed. There is no new episode this week, and nor does there seem to be one for the rest of the season. NBC recently canceled the rest of SNL for the spring, mostly due to the onset of the writers’ strike. You could argue that in theory, there’s a chance that the strike would be over before the finale is set for later this month, but current signs suggest that this is highly unlikely. There isn’t a whole lot of evidence out there that this strike is going to be done for quite some time, as sides are pretty far apart.

Our hope is that come this fall, there will be a chance for Pete to return, and the same goes for some of the other hosts that were scheduled to appear later this month. Think along the lines of Succession star Kieran Culkin and The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. (For those unaware, she at one point tried to be a cast member on the show years ago.)

There’s no denying that we’re going to miss Saturday Night Live during the break, but in the end, the most important thing here is that the writers are able to get what they deserve: The preservation of their career at present, but also for so many years to come.

Several other shows are going to be feeling the impact of this writers’ strike in due time; SNL is just the first major domino to fall here since it is made so much in real-time.

