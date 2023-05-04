Saturday Night Live: Will Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge host?

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is no new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend due to the writers’ strike. Originally, Pete Davidson was set to return to Studio 8H in order to promote his new show Bupkis, but that is no longer happening.

So what would have the schedule been, had a strike not happened? Well, according to a report from Deadline, you would be seen Succession star Kieran Culkin appear in the penultimate episode of the show, whereas Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus would have been present for the big finale. Her presence would have been especially fun, given the impersonation of her we’ve seen on the show already — and also the fact that she previously auditioned to be on SNL in the past.

For those wondering, absolutely we’re even more upset at the networks and studios for not giving the writers want they deserve — and with that, depriving us of this great content. (The rest of this SNL season has been formally scrapped, so even if a strike is resolved fast, there still won’t be new episodes in the near future.)

So is there a chance that these two, plus Davidson, appear at some point next season? We wouldn’t rule anything out, depending on their availability. We’ve got no real reason to think that a proper deal with the WGA is going to get done so fast, even if it would be really nice if it did. Everything that we have heard, at least for now, tends to suggest that the two sides are pretty far apart in negotiations.

Hopefully, at the very least a new deal is set so that the cast, crew, and writers can come back this fall — we certainly tend to think there are many more years ahead for SNL on NBC.

