NCIS season 21 premiere date: Will it be delayed?

It may go without saying in some ways, but of course we would love to see NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS at its standard time this fall. However, is it looking more and more like that is not going to happen?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that you probably should not draw any major conclusions … but with that being said, there are certain expectations you should have.

For those who are not currently aware, the entertainment industry is currently in the midst of a rather larger writers’ strike, one that more than likely is going to last for a considerable period of time moving forward. Sure, it would be wonderful if there was some sort of quick resolution here and the writers could get what they so richly deserve, but we can’t say that we are altogether confident about that based on recent events. The sides appear to be far apart in negotiations.

Without writers, there cannot be a new season of NCIS, and this is where we remind you that the creative team tends to get to work several weeks before production gets underway, typically in July. For the time being, there are not a lot of hopeful signs that everyone is going to be back at work at that time, which means the premiere date could be delayed.

Is it possible that CBS could reveal some of their plans for season 21 later this month? Absolutely, but we would go ahead and say that everything you see and here will most likely be tentative and could change at any given moment. We think that a good bit of patience will be required. There is a situation where the show could return in the fall, but later than expected. Of course, it’s also possible that it returns in early 2024. Everything is on the table.

Jessica BunBun

