NCIS season 20 episode 20: ‘Second Opinion’ sneak peeks

Monday night is going to bring NCIS season 20 episode 20 to CBS — so what more can we say about it right now?

Well, for starters, “Second Opinion” looks to be a story with a wide array of content for a lot of characters; yet, Jimmy Palmer has our attention the most.

Why is that? Well, over the course of this episode, the character is going to interact with someone from college, and it may be someone who has very similar skills to him in the morgue. When this guy is brought in on a case, it’s going to lead to some awkward and potentially-hilarious interactions. You can see more of that over at the link here.

Meanwhile, some other previews for this episode showcase just how high-profile a case the team is working on, as it revolves around the somewhat-rebellious daughter of a Senator, who will be totally blindsided by what happened in the first place. This is one of those cases that could require a good bit of tiptoeing from everyone involved, mostly because every single move is going to be incredibly scrutinized.

Ironically, one of the more interesting things about this particular case is that it’s not the only instance of a Senator being important to the show at the moment. After all, remember for a moment what is going on with Miller, that other high-ranking official who may have ties to some Russian sleeper-cell agents. We first got some info about that story earlier this season, and it is our hope that we are going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about what’s going on there soon.

After all, there are only three episodes left this season — don’t you think that this is going to amp up the drama a little bit more?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

