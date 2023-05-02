NCIS season 20 episode 20 promo: Major surprise ahead?

There are a few different things worth talking about entering NCIS season 20 episode 20 on CBS next week, but where should we begin? Well, a natural place would be to discuss the latest promo. Or, to be a little more precise, some of the bizarre decisions that the network is making in regards to it.

We know that there are some interesting things coming up in the story titled “Second Opinion,” whether it be the death of a Senator’s daughter and then also a personal subplot for Jimmy Palmer. When you consider all of that, it makes the following question all the more prominent: What in the world is the network doing when it comes to generic promos?

While the peek we received last night for “Second Opinion” contained at least some footage, most of it could’ve been for any boilerplate case. The biggest surprise we have is Torres indicating that there is a major surprise that he came across in the case. Is it something that blows it wide open? That’s what we would guess at the moment.

(If nothing else, we do wonder if this episode could have larger ramifications given the fact that a prominent Senator has a focal role to play in at least one other episode coming later this season.)

Our advice at the moment is pretty darn simple: Enjoy every second of this episode, even if there aren’t a lot of long-term storylines. With much of the industry prepared now for a writers’ strike, it is a little bit more ambiguous as to when the process for season 21 is going to be able to get fully underway. Writers deserve to be paid a fair wage for their labor, so let’s hope that studios step up to the table and work to ensure that this happens.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 20 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







