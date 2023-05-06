Fire Country season 1 episode 20: Is Sleeper gone for good?

Following the events of Fire Country season 1 episode 20, is there a chance that we have actually seen the end of Sleeper? For Bode’s sake, we obviously know what we would like the answer to that question to be.

Unfortunately, the reality of this situation is a little bit more complicated.

The good news that we can at least hand down in the aftermath of this week is rather simple: Bode’s fellow inmate was escorted out of the program after trying to plant drugs and cause some overall chaos. However, Max Thieriot’s character eventually realized that he needed to do something to help, even if that meant breaking “prison code” and talking to Manny about some of what he’d seen. As Sleeper was being escorted away, he made it clear that this “isn’t over.”

So what does that mean? Well, more than likely, there is going to be more trouble down the road. We don’t get the sense that Sleeper is going to be one of those guys who just leaves a situation alone. More than likely, he is going to find a way to come back and cause even more problems. The question here is just how he will go about doing that, and what it could mean for just about everyone else.

Following this episode, our advice is to not let out a complete sigh of relief as of yet.

Also, remember what the stakes are

We know at the moment that one of the things that Bode is desperate to do is get out on parole. We are certainly worried here that one wrong move will signal that being rendered impossible. He should be worried that Sleeper could somehow jeopardize that — even if the two aren’t in close proximity anymore.

