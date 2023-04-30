Fire Country season 1 finale: The biggest concern for Bode

The Fire Country season 1 finale is only a matter of weeks away at this point, and there are plenty of reasons to be both excited and fearful all at once. Just think about what the story could have to offer!

Based on everything that we have seen from Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast at present, it is fair to say that there will be heart-pounding moments as the crews work to take on some of their most dangerous fires yet. However, at the same time there is another issue that will likely take center stage, and it has already been teased: Bode’s parole hearing.

Are there reasons to have hope entering this episode that it all goes according to plan? Sure. However, the problem with a hearing like this is that it is almost impossible to plan! Any judge on a given day can view things differently.

At present, the biggest concern for the character is clearly that something could happen leading up to the day that derails his chances at getting out. That explains a lot of the frustration he feels with Sleeper currently around. However, another fear is tied a little bit more to what would happen with Gabriela if he stays imprisoned. Is that a major roadblock in their relationship? We know him still being incarcerated is a major trial for the two of them, and they have been looking forward to this moment. (We don’t think she would end things if things don’t go according to plan, but it’s another challenge.)

Obviously, we’re hopeful that good news is going to come Bode’s way in the finale, but we’ve also watched a lot of dramatic television over the years. We’re rather used to the idea of things not going according to plan.

