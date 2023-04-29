Fire Country season 1 episode 20 promo teases Bode’s decision…

What is Bode going to do? As we prepare for Fire Country season 1 episode 20 on CBS this coming week, that is the #1 question.

Think about what the character’s central dilemma is at the moment. For most of the season, Max Thieriot’s character has wanted nothing more than to be out of his current predicament, and to get out on parole. With that, he can start a new life … and also be with Gabriela at the same exact time.

Of course, here is the big struggle that the character still faces — he has to find a way to make it to that point. Doing that will prove to not be an altogether easy thing. There are still so many different problems that could be coming his way, whether it be more fires, conflicts within the prison crew, or just an unfriendly judge on the way.

Over the next few episodes, the best thing he can do is be on his best behavior.

(Photo: CBS.)

