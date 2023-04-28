Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to get some more information about the future of the drama, we’re here to help!

Without further ado, though, we really should start off by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. This is the final episode of the season, so you can at least take comfort in knowing that from here on out, there is going to be a lot of great, exciting stuff ahead. That includes a dramatic finale, Bode’s parole hearing, and also a story directed by none other than Max Thieriot.

Want to get some more news about all three of these upcoming installments? Rest assured, we’ve got you covered! All you have to do is take a look below…

Season 1 episode 20, “At the End of My Rope” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a deadly explosion at an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Bode faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 21, “Backfire” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery but instead threatens to grow out of control, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Max Thieriot.

Season 1 episode 22 (finale), “I Know It Feels Impossible” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. Meanwhile, Bode’s (Max Theriot) freedom is on the line at his parole hearing.

Now, we do think there could be a cliffhanger at the tail end here — remember that Fire Country has already been renewed for a season 2, so the show probably wants to do something to help generate more excitement for that.

