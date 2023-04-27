Fire Country season 1 episode 20 return date: Why the wait?

As some of you may know, we are going to be waiting for a while to see Fire Country season 1 episode 20 on the air. We’d love for it to be on this Friday! However, the folks at CBS have already determined that this isn’t happening.

So what’s going on here? Is there some sort of reason why we are having to endure such a break? We know that trying to dissect reasons for hiatuses can at times be quite complicated, but we don’t really think that this is the case here.

Really, the break in the action for Fire Country this week is really due to one thing above all else: Wanting to save the show for May sweeps. You can try to make it about a few other factors if you want, but we really don’t think any of those are things that you should focus on all that much. This is a show that generates good ratings and clearly, CBS wants it for the time period that is going to matter the most. Sweeps is when ad revenues are high and good numbers are extremely important.

Ultimately, we do also think that there is a lot of value in the three remaining Fire Country episodes airing all at once and in the end, the folks over at the network know that. There could be a lot of momentum from one episode to the next, and we certainly think there is going to be a lot of momentum moving into a season 2. The show has already been renewed, and we will have to wait and see exactly what happens from there.

(Photo: CBS.)

