Fire Country season 1 episode 21: Max Thieriot directs ‘Backfire’

There is a chance you knew already that Max Thieriot would be directing Fire Country season 1 episode 21. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, let’s just start off with the fact that “Backfire” as a story will look to pay off some of the most important stuff we’ve seen over the course of the past few episodes. To be specific, that private firefighter service that we first heard about thanks to Rebecca Mader’s character and Manny. Are they really what they were first presented to be? Well, let’s just say the answer to this may be no.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 1 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Backfire” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery but instead threatens to grow out of control, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Max Thieriot.

For whatever reason if you did not know, this episode is the penultimate one of the season. Whatever happens here is going to directly carry over to the finale, so we would suggest that you go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

As for those who have not heard as of yet, the Fire Country finale is going to feature Bode’s parole hearing — something that we have been waiting to see for a long time. This is an event that will heavily influence a lot of his future. We don’t want to sit here and make any bold proclamations for it as of yet, but it is our hope that he will be able to get out of this situation with more control over his future.

