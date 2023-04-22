Fire Country season 1 episode 20: Where is the first promo?

If you are excited to see Fire Country season 1 episode 20 on CBS, it’s hard to blame you! There are some exciting times ahead. To be specific, we’ve got three more episodes until it’s over for months and we’re sure that there is going to be so much more action and drama ahead.

In the end, we can’t wait to see a promo that further hypes up the next move for Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast … but when are we going to get a chance to see it? Let’s just say that you could be waiting for a good while.

Because we are not going to be getting another episode of the firefighter drama until May 5, more than likely the network is waiting until next week to five us a little more information as to what lies ahead. As for what you can expect to see coming up, we don’t think that is an altogether hard question to answer right now. It is going to be tied to Bode working with Freddy, in secret, to make sure that Sleeper does not cause any more trouble among Third Rock Crew. Bode knows his history, and is well-aware of the fact that this is probably not someone really looking for redemption. Instead, he is more likely to inflict a little bit of chaos and potentially even death. Spreading drugs around is serious business.

Of course, in the midst of all of this you can expect (go figure) more fires, and there is going to be a lot of drama from start to finish when it comes to that.

As for Bode’s parole hearing…

We know that this big moment is coming but, unfortunately, we probably won’t be seeing it until the finale. We still wouldn’t be shocked if the results of that are the cliffhanger…

(Photo: CBS.)

