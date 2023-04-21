Fire Country season 1 episode 20 return date for Max Thieriot, cast

Following tonight’s new installment, are you curious to learn the Fire Country season 1 episode 20 return date at CBS? There is a lot to be excited about with the stories ahead, so let’s make that clear first and foremost.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we have to share some of the bad news: You will be waiting for a while to see the show back. There is no installment on April 28, and that means you’ll be getting Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back around on Friday, May 5. This is a run of three episodes to cap off the season — remember that the finale is currently set to air on May 19.

So what lies ahead here? Well, the title for this installment is “At the End of My Rope,” and you can check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 20 synopsis below:

“At the End of My Rope” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a deadly explosion at an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Bode faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the future holds here, especially since we tend to think that Bode is going to face so much more pressure as the story moves forward. We know that he is getting close to that parole hearing and yet, there is most likely that fear that something terrible could happen at just about every corner. He’s had his heart broken before with all of this, and he is probably afraid to get his hopes up for that very reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including some more details all about what lies ahead here

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 20 over on CBS?

Are you sad to be waiting for it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







