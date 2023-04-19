Fire Country season 1 finale spoilers: Bode’s parole hearing

Today, CBS confirmed something that we’ve suspected for a good while now — a big chunk of the upcoming Fire Country season 1 finale will revolve around Bode’s parole hearing.

Is this a shock? Well, it really shouldn’t be based on a lot of what we’ve seen so far. When we first heard about the potential timeline for the hearing, a lot of signs pointed to it happening around the time of the big May 19 episode. Now, we’re just at a point where we’ve got confirmation. This is obviously the sort of thing that could radically change the entire future of the show. It is our hope that the finale is going to feature Max Thieriot’s character getting out, given that he’d be able to effectively start a new chapter of his life.

Yet, this is where we also remind you that Bode has been denied this opportunity before, and given that this show is a drama, we wouldn’t be super-shocked if it transpires all over again.

To get a few more details right now on what to expect, we suggest that you check out the full Fire Country season 1 finale synopsis below:

“I Know It Feels Impossible” – The station 42 and third rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. Meanwhile, Bode’s (Max Theriot) freedom is on the line at his parole hearing.

By the end of this episode, it is our feeling that we’ll get at least some closure … but this is where we have to remind you that Fire Country is the sort of show that loves a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. It would not be remotely a surprise if the writers did something like that again where a life is put into jeopardy. Or, there’s also an opportunity where we are all waiting to learn the results of the parole hearing over the course of the summer.

