Fire Country season 1 episode 19 promo: Will Bode blow it?

Last night CBS gave us a first look at Fire Country season 1 episode 19, and it is fair to say that the stakes are higher than ever for Bode.

Why is that? Well, we found out not that long ago that Max Thieriot’s character is going to have an opportunity to have a parole hearing coming up and within that, he could actually get out and have so much more freedom and control over his life.

Unfortunately, there is one big caveat along the way here: He has to figure out a way to properly ensure that he doesn’t get in any more trouble. One slip-up could mean that he loses any argument he brings to the table during a parole hearing. This isn’t the first time that he’s had one, after all, and he has to prepare for a lot of various obstacles even if he manages to avoid any problems.

Based on the promo for episode 19, though, there could be some problems. Could a newcomer stir the pot and cause him to act out? Or, is he just going to feel the need to get involved even when he doesn’t have to? The reality here remains that Bode tends to find trouble, even when he doesn’t mean to. Sometimes, problems arise even when you have the best of intentions.

Given that there are only four more episodes within the remainder of Fire Country season 1, we do tend to think that each one of them will carry with it some added weight. Also, don’t be surprised if one bleeds into the next in some way. The producers will want to keep you watching.

In the finale itself…

Well, let’s just say to prepare for your jaw to hit the floor by the end of the episode. This is the sort of thing that this show can excel at based on the way it tells stories!

