Fire Country season 1 finale: Has filming officially wrapped?

We know that the Fire Country season 1 finale is coming to CBS next month — but is everything wrapped up now for the cast? Well, let’s just say we’ve got some big news from behind the scenes.

In a new post on Instagram late last week, Diana Farr confirmed that filming is done for the finale and with that, the same goes for the rest of the season. Now, we are all just in a place where we have to wait and see what happens over the course of these final stories!

Just in case you did not know previously, episode 21 (the penultimate episode of the season) is going to be directed by Max Thieriot. With that in mind, we’re going to have a chance to see his unique take on the show both on-camera as well as behind it. He’s directed before, but of course this is a different show than what he’s done previously.

Meanwhile, the big finale at the end of the season is going to be a big, bold, and dramatic affair, with some surprises that you may or may not see coming. We do tend to think that there’s a potential cliffhanger at the very end of it, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show that loves to make your jaw hit the ground. They did this with this past episode with Eve, so why would we think that they are automatically going to stop doing it now?

We already know that a Fire Country season 2 is coming and on some level, maybe that makes the wait a little bit easier. With that being said, though, there are likely going to be several months between the end of the story this spring and when it comes back.

