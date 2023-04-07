Fire Country season 1 episode 19 return date: ‘Watch Your Step’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Fire Country season 1 episode 19, let alone more news on what’s next?

First and foremost, let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way — we’ve had a nice run the past couple of weeks but now, the show is going off the air. The hiatus will at least be a brief one, and you will have a chance to see it back when it comes to Friday, April 21.

For a few more details all about the future, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 1 episode 19 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Watch Your Step” – The station 42 crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat, and the third rock crew tries to protect one of their own from a dangerous overdose, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of the episode, we hope that whoever is in danger ends up being okay — especially since there are already going to be a lot of other dangerous situations coming down the road. It feels like on a near-weekly basis with this show, at least one major character is going to be in jeopardy.

What else is coming up down the road?

While there are no major details at the moment about the finale in May as of yet, there is one thing that we can say with 100% confidence: There will be some shocking moments from start to finish. Be prepared for a cliffhanger, in fact! Given that there is already a season 2 renewal cemented at CBS, there isn’t anything that is scaring people off a cliffhanger.

What do you most want to see as we get prepared for Fire Country season 1 episode 19 over at CBS?

