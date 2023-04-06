Fire Country season 2: Will Kane Brown return?

As so many of you at the moment may be aware, Fire Country this Friday will feature the debut of country star Kane Brown. We probably don’t have to tell you that for a first-year CBS series, this is a pretty big get. We’re talking about one of the biggest stars in the genre making his acting debut.

For those who have not heard, Brown is playing the part of Robin, “an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients.” This is a pretty unique character when you think about everyone else on the show, and just on the basis of that alone, it does raise questions as to whether or not we could be seeing more of him.

So is there a reasonable chance of that? Well, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, star and executive producer Max Thieriot suggests that it very well could happen:

“We only get a portion of his backstory, which, hopefully we can continue telling at some point down the road … Which is obviously something we do a lot in this show. Writers try and peel back the layers on these characters. And I’m a big sucker for card turns and reveals later, so we get just enough to get an idea of who this person is.”

What we already know

The second season of the series was ordered months ago, and we’d love to imagine that there could already be some plans for the sort of stories that could be told. However, we could be some time away still from the producers figuring out specific guest stars.

With someone like Kane Brown, the #1 issue is always going to be scheduling, given that in between recording and touring, he’s a perpetually busy man. This is why we’d consider it fortunate to get an episode of him a season.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news right now on Fire Country, including a chance to learn a little bit more about another new face

Do you think we could see more of Kane Brown as we move more and more into Fire Country season 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







