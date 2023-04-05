Fire Country season 1 episode 18: Who is Faye? A new preview

What are we going to see on Fire Country season 1 episode 18? Well, for starters, you have a chance to meet a new character in Faye.

So who exactly is she? If you did not know already, the actress playing the role is a rather familiar face in Rebecca Mader. The Once Upon a Time alum is a recurring presence on the CBS drama for the near future, so what you see from her tonight will not be the only thing you see from her over the next little while.

As for the role that she will be playing, let’s just say that she may be a love interest of sorts to Kevin Alejandro’s character of Manny, and also a really wealthy person behind her own concierge firefighting company for the wealthy. This is something that we honestly had not heard of before, where clients can have services whenever they need them with top-of-the-line equipment.

In a sneak peek for this episode (watch at the official Fire Country YouTube channel), you can see Manny get quite the offer from Faye when it comes to being a part of her operation. As for whether or not he will accept it, that’s an entirely different story. His heart is with helping the inmates, but she could do some things to sweeten the pot for him here. Remember that, for starters, we’re talking here all about a job that could be substantially more lucrative than what he is currently doing.

Oh, and beyond just that, there’s also a flirtation that is clear already here.

If you have not heard…

This episode is also going to be notable in that it allows for a chance to see country star Kane Brown make his debut as a somewhat enigmatic train-hopper, a guy who is going to turn up and prove rather useful to an issue at hand.

What do you think we are going to see from the Faye character moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 18?

