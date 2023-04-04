Fire Country season 1 episode 18: How was Kane Brown cast?

As some of you out there may be aware at this point, Friday’s Fire Country season 1 episode 18 will mark the debut of Kane Brown. Not only is this his first appearance as the character Robin, but this is actually his acting debut in general! It is a chance for him to dive into this material and do something that he never has before, and we’re sure there had to be something exciting that came along with that.

So how does a country-music superstar end up becoming a part of a scripted firefighter drama? Well, there is certainly a story to be told with that.

Speaking on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown broke down how the creative team for the show put together his character of Robin, which was written specifically for him in mind:

“They wrote a script specifically for me to jump on the show … Acting’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so it was cool to be a part of [this] for my first time, especially the character. He’s so laid back and trying to stay out of the spotlight, which I felt like was kind of perfect for me. It was the perfect start of my acting career.”

What we know about Robin is that he’s a somewhat-enigmatic train hooper who also helps people in need. It feels like there’s a real touch of Americana in this role, and we are of course curious to see how it could be factored into the show’s long-term future.

After all, consider that the Max Thieriot series has already been renewed for more episodes, and we tend to think that they would love to have some assorted characters to bring back down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see if Robin ends up being one of them.

