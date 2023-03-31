Fire Country season 1 episode 18 spoilers: Kane Brown guest stars

Are you excited to see more of what lies ahead on Fire Country season 1 episode 18 next week? Well, there’s a ton to prepare for here!

Where do we start? Well, a good place would be mentioning that there is a big-name guest star coming over the course of “Off the Rails,” especially if you are a huge fan of country superstar Kane Brown. He is actually going to make his acting debut in this episode, which we imagine has to be a really fun opportunity for him. In between this and then also seeing Lainey Wilson over on Yellowstone, isn’t this a great time for country stars turned actors? We tend to think so!

Just in case you want to get a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There are still a handful of episodes still to come this season, and you better prepare for some big-time drama from start to finish! We know just how intense this show can be, and we don’t think that they will hold anything back leading into this finale.

Also, we know we’re saying this even though the show already has a season 2 renewal. That doesn’t mean that we are going to see them take their metaphorical foot off the gas anytime soon.

