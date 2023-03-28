Fire Country season 1 episode 21: A big Max Thieriot update

We’re getting into the home stretch of Fire Country season 1 at CBS, and that includes some big things down the road!

To be specific, why not go ahead and address episode 21, and for good reason — this one was directed by star and executive producer Max Thieriot! In a post on Instagram, he confirmed that very thing, nothing just how all-consuming the process was. While he has helmed episodes of TV in the past, it is certainly different for projects where you are also on-camera for a huge chunk of the time and managing more things behind the scenes. We’re not sure that this is something that can realistically be done more than once a season, but we will see just what happens from here.

What we are especially curious about is as we move forward, just how much things are going to evolve for Bode, who has found his way in the Cal Fire world and overcome a lot of obstacles. We know that he’s lost people, but he’s also had moments of hope. This is a complicated set of circumstances he’s found himself in from the start, and we hope that he does continue to find a little bit of personal fulfillment and redemption from everything that he’s gone through. With some of it, we will have to wait and see over time.

Now, remember that Fire Country is coming back to the network after a long hiatus on Friday, and we tend to think there are big stories coming the rest of the season. There is already a season 2 renewal and there has been for quite some time; because of that, don’t be shocked if there is some big, jaw-dropping cliffhanger. After all, the cast and crew are going to want you to keep watching!

