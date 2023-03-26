Fire Country season 1 episode 17 spoilers: Will Bode find the truth?

As some of you out there know Fire Country season 1 episode 17 is going to be coming to CBS on Friday after a long break. So what can you expect to see? Let’s just say that this should be one of the most epic installments that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

If nothing else, it does feel as though we’re going to see things pick up directly where this past episode left off. That means that Jake in particular is going to be in a really precarious position, as he is going to find himself accused of being the arsonist. As a result of that, a number of questions start to unravel, including whether or not he is actually guilty and what Bode will be able to do to clear his name.

It may go without saying when you consider some of the content here, but you should probably expect this to be one of the more dramatic installments of the season — and also one that has a certain measure of unpredictability to it. From the outside looking in, we personally expect that his name will be cleared over time — maybe that is us being an optimist, but we still have a hard time thinking that he is actually guilty. Why would he do this? Just how much does he really have to gain from everything? We think this is a question that should inspire a legitimate debate, especially since we’ve come to perceive this character a certain way.

The craziest thing is that despite there being an optimist out there, this is still not going to be the craziest story that we see all season. As so many of you know, that is almost always reserved for the finale, where we are personally expecting a huge cliffhanger.

