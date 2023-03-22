Fire Country season 1 finale date revealed: Cliffhanger ahead?

We all know that Fire Country season 1 is coming to a close on CBS a little bit later this spring, but do you want to know a little more news about it now? Well, thanks to a recent announcement, we do have a better sense of this season’s shape overall.

Per a press release from the aforementioned network, the season 1 finale is going to be coming our way when we get around to Friday, May 19. There’s obviously going to be a ton for us to sit around and wonder as we inch closer, but one of the biggest questions is simply this: How satisfying of an ending are we going to get? Is there going to be some sort of proper conclusion when the dust finally settles?

Well, we know that for a big part of the season, we have been seeing Bode on a journey for redemption, and to really find both himself and a better path to his future. We do think that we’re getting to a really important point for him, even if we recognize that the show is taking its time thanks to everything in his past.

While there are no confirmed details out there about the finale, how much do we really need to say beyond the fact that it will probably be shocking? We’re worried for Sharon, and really in general we think that the team is going to be facing one of its most monumental threats every. Given that the series did get an early season 2 renewal, we do think it has the advance luxury of knowing that there will be some resolution on the other side of what happened.

As a result of all of this, let’s go ahead and make one thing clear … you probably should expect a cliffhanger. Even if we don’t want it, doesn’t it feel like this could be inevitable at this point?

