Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 17 chatter

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It’s certainly understandable if you want so much more about the events of this past episode. Is Jake a serial arsonist — or, is he being set up by someone else? This is one of the big questions that we are being set up to wonder at present.

We wish that there was something more to share on this at the moment but for now, this is all we can say: Unfortunately, the series is on hiatus. Not only that, but it will continue to be on hiatus for quite some time. The plan here is for it to return to the air on Friday, March 31 with an installment titled “A Cry for Help.” If you want to get more on that, or the story that follows on April 7, all you have to do is look below.

Season 1 episode 17, “A Cry for Help” – An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 18, “Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know already that there is a season 2 coming to the network down the road, so that’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about in the immediate future. Instead, there’s plenty to still worried about when it comes to the story — want to focus more on that? Have at it…

