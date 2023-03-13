Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Once Upon a Time alum joins

Even though the first season is not done and over with as of yet, we do have some more news when it comes to Fire Country season 2!

According to a new report from Deadline, Once Upon a Time alum Rebecca Mader is poised to be a major part of the upcoming season in a recurring role. Her character’s name is Faye, and the official description has the following to say about her:

Smart, stunning, funny and rich, Faye is the head of a private concierge firefighting company, and when she meets Manny (Kevin Alejandro) at an AA meeting, there’s a romantic spark. Faye wants to recruit him for her firm and a romantic fling. Manny likes his job, but doesn’t much like being alone, so Faye will have to settle for achieving fifty per cent of her goals.

Of course, we’re excited about the idea of this story, though we’ll have to wait and see just how things go for Manny and Faye over the course of time.

For those wondering why this news is coming out so early, some of this could be tied to the threat of a potential writers’ strike later this year. A lot of shows have adjusted their schedules and timelines for production as a precaution for a lot of that. This could be one of the reasons why we saw Fire Country get an early season 2 renewal — that and the show’s obvious success.

The unfortunate thing at the moment is that Fire Country is off the air this week, and for the week after, as well. The NCAA Tournament is going to force us to be a little bit patient, not that this should come as all that much of a surprise in the first place.

