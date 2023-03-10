Fire Country season 1 episode 17 return date: ‘A Cry for Help’

Are you interested in getting the Fire Country season 1 episode 17 return date on CBS after what you see tonight? If so, we certainly don’t blame you — especially with the quality of storytelling that we’ve had a chance to see as of late.

So far, we’d say that the show has really offered just about everything that we could possibly hope for from Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast — think near-constant action, drama, and compelling characters that feel real. Also, it doesn’t just feel like we are recycling the same exact firefighter drama we have elsewhere, which is very much important when it comes to standing out from the pack.

Unfortunately, we do realize that due to the NCAA Tournament, you are going to be stuck waiting for at least a little while to see what lies ahead. For the time being, Fire Country is not slated to come back until Friday, March 31 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. That is a long ways to go, but the one positive here is that once the show is back, there will at least be fewer hiatuses the rest of the way. Also, we already have a season 2 renewal! That means we don’t have to worry about the long-term future of the story itself, and can instead just focus more on some of the characters.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 17 synopsis:

“A Cry for Help” – An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This will be another test of what Bode can do out in the field — this has been a huge learning experience from the start, and one of the things he seems to be learning the most now is how to be a leader.

What do you most want to see on Fire Country season 1 episode 17 when it arrives next week?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

