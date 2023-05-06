9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale spoilers: Big Rob Lowe tease!

As you get yourselves prepared for the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale on Fox, do you want some more news all about it?

Well, we know that Rob Lowe is the perfect sort of person to tease the end of a season. Not only is he the star of the show, but he’s also someone who has don a LOT of television over the years. By virtue of that, when he says something surprised him, it is all the more notable. Here is just some of what he had to say as a part of a new interview with E! News:

“He is harboring a secret that is going to be revealing … Our season finale is going to blow people’s minds.”

We already know that the finale is going to feature the epic wedding of TK and Carlos, so that’s at least one part of what you can expect to see moving forward. Beyond that, though, the show has a pretty open canvas to surprise us. Is it possible that someone dies, or another huge twist is thrown in our direction? Let’s just say that none of this would surprise us.

One other thing to note at the moment

This is a series that has already been renewed for a season 5, so it is rather nice to have that sort of advance knowledge. The writers did not know this was happening for sure at the time they wrote the final episode, but they may have been rather confident that they were going to be back for more. We’ve felt that way for months!

The only thing that still feels pretty weird to us right now is the simple fact that season 5 of this show is happening at Fox, whereas 9-1-1 proper is moving over to ABC for season 7.

Related – Do you want to get some more news moving into Tuesday’s new episode?

What do you think we will see over the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale on Fox?

Go ahead and give us some of your thoughts and theories below! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







