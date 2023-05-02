9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16: Last before two-part finale

Next week on Fox you will have a chance to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 — so what makes it important?

Let’s start off with this: Once we get to the end of this episode, the only thing that is going to be left is the two-hour finale. There’s a lot that we are expecting there, with the wedding between TK and Carlos being somewhere high on the list.

Of course, there is a lot of stuff that we’re going to be seeing before that point, and that includes getting a chance to see some other surprising reveals when it comes to Owen and TK’s future. To get more, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

When Tommy and Judd disagree on protocol during a rescue at paper mill, a full-on feud develops between the 126 EMS and Fire. Owen awaits news that could change his and T.K.’s lives forever in the all-new “A House Divided” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, May 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-416) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We can’t say that we’re super-shocked that there would be some sort of emerging feud that happens here; this has to happen here and there in real life too, right? The most important thing is that everyone is able to get to the other side of it.

The most unusual news of the week

We know that 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back, and it will remain at Fox. However, the flagship series is going to migrate over to ABC for its upcoming season. Does that mean the end of potential crossovers? It’s possible, but there were also not a lot of them between these two shows in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

