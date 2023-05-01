9-1-1: Lone Star renewed for season 5, staying at Fox

For everyone out there wondering about the future for 9-1-1: Lone Star at Fox, let’s just say that things are getting a little weird.

How weird are we talking? Well, let’s just start with the good news that the Rob Lowe spin-off will have a chance to be back for more! The next batch of episodes could theoretically premiere a little earlier than season 4, and we say that mostly because of the fact that that flagship show is moving to ABC. Why would Fox ultimately wait to air some of these episodes now?

We still wonder at the moment if eventually, spin-off will go to ABC as well — after all, money seems to be one of the big factors here. Since both shows in the franchise share a parent company with ABC in Disney, they may prove more profitable for them over there. It’s something that is well worth thinking about, but the good news is that almost everyone who has one of these broadcast networks ultimately has another. With that in mind, we don’t think viewership is going to really drop for either show when the dust actually settles.

Some more information about season 5 could be unveiled over the coming weeks, but we should go ahead and note that a lot of it could end up being tied to a potential writers’ strike. We are on the precipice of learning more about that, and we tend to think that some more information on the subject is going to surface over the course of the coming days.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate that both of these shows are coming back, albeit in a slightly more unusual way than we ever would have expected going into things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 being renewed for some other episodes right now

What do you think about 9-1-1: Lone Star being renewed for a season 5 over at Fox?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







