9-1-1 renewed for season 7, moving to ABC!

As we look towards the future of 9-1-1, there is one thing that we can say right now — things are getting a little bit messy.

Today, it was confirmed (via TVLine) that the long-running rescue series is coming back for more. However, it is moving to ABC as opposed to staying at its previous home in Fox. Given that 9-1-1 the series shares a parent company with ABC behind the scenes, the move makes some sense. However, the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star is remaining at Fox … so yea, this is weird.

In a statement, here is what Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich had to say:

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC … It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

So why make the move?

A lot of it, more than likely, probably has a lot to do with money. After all, ABC is going to make a good bit of cash with it on their network, and it may have been less cost-effective for Fox to license it at this point. It is also important to remember that Fox is still working on redefining themselves as a network these days. Just remember for a moment that their studio (formerly 20th Century Fox, which produces 9-1-1) was sold off to Disney years ago. Hence, us being in the rather unusual situation that we are in now.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

