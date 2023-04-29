9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 promo: Chimney’s proposal plan

Are you ready for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 to arrive on Fox in just a couple of days? This hour could be fun … and also romantic. After all, it appears as though at the center of the hour could be Chimney preparing to propose to Maddie, but how is he going to go about it? We don’t think we have to tell you that doing something like this is easier said than done.

We know that there is an apparent element of necessity behind this proposal, at least based on the events of this past episode. Nonetheless, we still want to see it happen, and we’re hoping that he can find the right way to do it! The proposal that aired following this past episode signaled that the character will be doing whatever he can to figure out the right way in order to pop the question, and of course he’ll have the support of some of his other colleagues along the way.

Of course, the one thing we wonder if the two get engaged is whether or not there’d be a wedding this season. There’s not a lot of time to make that happen! Then again, there is that aforementioned air of necessity to all of this.

As for what else we could be seeing on the show moving forward, let’s just say that there is going to be a particularly trashy rescue. Or, to be more specific, a rescue that is going to involve prying someone out of the trash. This is going to be a big-time mess but honestly, isn’t that a big part of the fun here?

There are only a few episodes left this season; no matter what happens, we imagine that the events here will carry over directly to whatever is left.

